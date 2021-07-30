Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in July

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bossard stock opened at $249.00 on Friday. Bossard has a 1 year low of $249.00 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.00.
Bossard Company Profile
Read More: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Bossard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bossard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.