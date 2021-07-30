Brian Singh Dhatt Sells 10,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $679,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Singh Dhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $650,500.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,406 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $857,035.78.

BIGC stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of -67.04. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

