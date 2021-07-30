Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $456.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.82. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60.

In other news, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

