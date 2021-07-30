Brigham Minerals (MNRL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Brigham Minerals to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. On average, analysts expect Brigham Minerals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

NYSE:MNRL opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 673.68%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $358,332.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.