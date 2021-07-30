Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Holdings Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 151.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,687 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Brightcove worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth about $5,440,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 351,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $456.35 million, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.78.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCOV. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

