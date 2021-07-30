Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BCOV. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,019. The stock has a market cap of $455.54 million, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 3.6% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 70,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 6.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 16.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 46,349 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 73.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

