Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BCOV. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.
NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,019. The stock has a market cap of $455.54 million, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $25.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 3.6% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 70,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 6.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 16.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 46,349 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 73.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.