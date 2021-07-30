Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.53 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.370 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. 610,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,833. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.80 million, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.