Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.350-$7.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,003,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,134,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.65. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

