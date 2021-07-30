Brokerages Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 413,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 74,034 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 625,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 454,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 65,895 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17,170.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,837,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 692.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,670,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,245 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVE remained flat at $$8.34 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,750,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

