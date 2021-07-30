Brokerages Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Codexis reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 58.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,511 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Codexis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,930,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,750,000 after acquiring an additional 135,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,293,000 after acquiring an additional 424,484 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 9.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,863,000 after acquiring an additional 202,257 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 14.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 967,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 118,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12. Codexis has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

