Brokerages Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to report sales of $61.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.30 million and the lowest is $54.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $75.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $266.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $268.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $241.20 million, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $261.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.45. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $769.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 39.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 36,443 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 458.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 52,405 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

