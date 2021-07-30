Brokerages Anticipate Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%.

KIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,389,407.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,680 in the last ninety days. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,135,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 217,317 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 402.5% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 706.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 111,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $412.79 million, a PE ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.31. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

