Brokerages Anticipate NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million.

NGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NGMS traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 121.79. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,285,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,701,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,049,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 80,981.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 262,379 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,375,000. 19.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

