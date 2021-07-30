Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,923,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,853,000 after purchasing an additional 205,763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,415 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $95,595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,724,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 108,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,621,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,439,000 after purchasing an additional 196,269 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPBI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 298,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.