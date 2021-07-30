Brokerages Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. The Clorox reported earnings per share of $2.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Clorox.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Clorox from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in The Clorox by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 212,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after acquiring an additional 76,339 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,115,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The Clorox by 470.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The Clorox by 502.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 18,743 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $182.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $170.50 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.