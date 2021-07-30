Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will post sales of $13.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.92 billion and the lowest is $13.58 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $10.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $56.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $56.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.71 billion to $61.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.08.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.88. The company had a trading volume of 389,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

