Brokerages Expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.61. Hamilton Lane reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 438.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

