Brokerages Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.61). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

HP has been the subject of a number of research reports. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

HP stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $1,592,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 17.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 138.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 90.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

