Brokerages Expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. IAMGOLD posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 7.1% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 188,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.19. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

