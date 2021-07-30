Brokerages Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). IRIDEX reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million.

IRIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

IRIX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,348. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $103.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 146,178 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

