Brokerages Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is ($0.17). SM Energy posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,964 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SM Energy by 5,100.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SM Energy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,183.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after buying an additional 892,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.70. 4,243,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 6.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.72.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

