Brokerages Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

Shares of TRHC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.58. 742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,284. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.72.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $468,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,830,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,695 shares of company stock worth $2,641,974. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.