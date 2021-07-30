Brokerages Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $906.70 million. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $803.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URBN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,263. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.26.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.