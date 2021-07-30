Brokerages Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $906.70 million. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $803.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URBN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,263. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.26.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

