Brokerages Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price at $47.85

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,913. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.93. Corteva has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 13.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

