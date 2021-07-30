Brokerages Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target at $50.32

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 53,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,341. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

