Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) PT at $257.10

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FVRR. reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $40,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 76.9% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 80.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

FVRR opened at $256.74 on Tuesday. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $90.82 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.69 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.03.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.