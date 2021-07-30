Brokerages Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) PT at $24.00

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE HUYA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. 103,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,125. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. HUYA has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HUYA by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HUYA by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 34,933 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HUYA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in HUYA by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 1,954.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 972,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after buying an additional 924,887 shares during the period. 42.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

