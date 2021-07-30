Brokerages Set LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) PT at $12.57

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LX shares. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oceanlink Management LTD. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 51.6% in the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,634 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,276,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in LexinFintech by 77.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,353 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LexinFintech by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 90,937 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. 38,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,037. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

