Brokerages Set Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Target Price at €197.27

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €197.27 ($232.09).

Several research firms have commented on SAE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Baader Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

ETR:SAE opened at €129.80 ($152.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €149.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.32.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

