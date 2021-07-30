Brokerages Set Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target at $18.90

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

WKHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 2.71. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,503,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,671,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

