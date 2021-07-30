Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mondelez International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mondelez International in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.93. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.69.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.