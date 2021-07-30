Brokers Offer Predictions for IMAX Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for IMAX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IMAX’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

IMAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.46. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. IMAX’s revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in IMAX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in IMAX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in IMAX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in IMAX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

