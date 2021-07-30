Brokers Offer Predictions for Intact Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$185.64.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$169.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$131.94 and a 52 week high of C$173.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$168.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.