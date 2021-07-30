Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.77. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRKL shares. Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

