Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NASDAQ BRKL opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.77. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRKL shares. Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
About Brookline Bancorp
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.
