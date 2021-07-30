BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.20. BRP reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in BRP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in BRP by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in BRP by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BRP by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DOOO traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.12. BRP has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 3.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 2.24%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

