Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%.

Shares of BC traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

