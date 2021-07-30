Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$13.75 and last traded at C$13.60, with a volume of 38831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOM.U. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$418.15 million and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.02.

In related news, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,205.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 955,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,060,040.70. Also, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding bought 20,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$344,104.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 976,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,404,144.82. Insiders purchased 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637 in the last quarter.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:HOM.U)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

