Bunge (NYSE:BG) PT Lowered to $89.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

NYSE BG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.01. Bunge has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

