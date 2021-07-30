Bunge (NYSE:BG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

NYSE:BG traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.55. 39,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,142. Bunge has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

