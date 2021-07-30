Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Raised to Buy at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $29.15 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC downgraded Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.58.

BURBY opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

