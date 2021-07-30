Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BUR stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

