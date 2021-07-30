Cacti Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 3.8% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $47,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $255.34. 18,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.05.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

