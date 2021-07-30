California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 11.18%.

NASDAQ CALB remained flat at $$17.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.