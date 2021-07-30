California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,944 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

