California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.5% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 964,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,732,000 after acquiring an additional 136,439 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,541,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.8% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 679,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,548 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 48.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 613,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,315,000 after acquiring an additional 201,267 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $143.50 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.25 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.