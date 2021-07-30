California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 182 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,868.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after buying an additional 122,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 168,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 274,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

NSIT stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

