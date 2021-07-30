California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of PotlatchDeltic worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 38,618 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after purchasing an additional 205,392 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.42. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.31.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,563,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

