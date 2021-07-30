California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LIVN stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

