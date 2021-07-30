Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Calithera Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Calithera Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.63. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

