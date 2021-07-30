Calix’s (CALX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CALX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a sell rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.88.

NYSE CALX opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. Calix has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,362 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 33,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

